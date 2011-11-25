Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson smiles during a news conference at the club's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Anderson will be sidelined until February with a knee injury, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

"Anderson not fit until February, he has gone to see a specialist in Portugal ... we didn't expect that, it's a blow," Ferguson told a media conference.

The Premier League champions, who trail leaders Manchester City by five points in second place, host fourth-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.

