Mane double puts Liverpool back on track
Liverpool finally kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.
MANCHESTER, England Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Anderson will be sidelined until February with a knee injury, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.
"Anderson not fit until February, he has gone to see a specialist in Portugal ... we didn't expect that, it's a blow," Ferguson told a media conference.
The Premier League champions, who trail leaders Manchester City by five points in second place, host fourth-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.