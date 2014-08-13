Pepe (3) and Anders lindegaard (21) battle for the ball during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Aug 2, 2014; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Manchester United have released Danish goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard from his contract, according to media reports.

Sunnmorsposten, a newspaper based in Aalesund where Lindegaard played before joining United in 2010, reported that the player had been let go by the Premier League club and that his agent, Michael Stensgaard, would be making a statement later on Wednesday.

"Spread your wings and fly #mufc #fly #manchesterunited," tweeted the 30-year-old Lindegaard, seemingly confirming his imminent exit from Old Trafford, where he battled with Spain's David de Gea for the position of first-choice keeper.

He made 29 first-team appearances.

