Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Manchester United have released Danish goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard from his contract, according to media reports.
Sunnmorsposten, a newspaper based in Aalesund where Lindegaard played before joining United in 2010, reported that the player had been let go by the Premier League club and that his agent, Michael Stensgaard, would be making a statement later on Wednesday.
"Spread your wings and fly #mufc #fly #manchesterunited," tweeted the 30-year-old Lindegaard, seemingly confirming his imminent exit from Old Trafford, where he battled with Spain's David de Gea for the position of first-choice keeper.
He made 29 first-team appearances.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.