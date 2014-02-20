Manchester United manager David Moyes walks back to the dressing rooms after their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

FLORIANOPLIS, Brazil Manchester United have no chance of winning the title season but manager David Moyes must be given more time to settle into the job, the club's former assistant coach Carlos Queiroz said on Thursday.

"It's sure they won't be able to win the title this season but one thing I have no doubt about is that they will still hand out some nightmares and headaches before the end of the campaign," the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach, who is now preparing to take Iran to the World Cup finals in Brazil, told reporters.

"It's not my old team, it's my team," he said in answer to a question at the pre-World Cup workshop about the form of the club where he worked under Alex Ferguson.

"Of course I still care. We'll be there, don't worry, just give us a little bit of time we'll be there. David (Moyes) will be fine."

Queiroz said this was one of the most exciting English Premier League seasons he had followed.

"Chelsea, Arsenal, (Manchester) City have all done very well and made it very interesting," he added.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson)