MANCHESTER, England Manchester United defender Rafael will be out of action for around 10 weeks after dislocating his shoulder in training ahead of the champions' Premier League opener at West Bromwich Albion Sunday.

"The Brazilian full back suffered the painful injury at Carrington (training ground) and will be out for some time with Chris Smalling taking on the right back role at The Hawthorns," United said on their website (www.manutd.com).

Manager Alex Ferguson can also call on Rafael's twin brother Fabio while the 21-year-old is sidelined but his absence is nevertheless a blow for United, who last season won a record 19th league title.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows)