LONDON Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday that new signing Marcos Rojo's World Cup form convinced him that the defender was the perfect fit for the new system he is introducing to the Premier League club.

Argentinian Rojo, who appeared six times for his country at the World Cup, was unveiled at a news conference after joining the 20-times English champions from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon for 20 million euros ($26.5 million) on Wednesday.

Van Gaal, who lost his first competitive game in charge of the Old Trafford club 2-1 at home to Swansea City last Saturday, hailed Rojo's arrival and said he will fit well into his new 3-5-2 formation.

“I faced him in the World Cup when we came up against Argentina, so I have had a chance to analyse him," said the Dutchman, who led his country to third place in the tournament in Brazil.

"It is my philosophy to only buy players who fit the profile, and I think Marcos fits the profile as a left-sided central defender, as well as a left wing-back.

"He played as a left wing-back for Argentina at the World Cup, but as a centre-back at Sporting Lisbon. He was fantastic at the World Cup so I’m very pleased."

Rojo has played 28 times for Argentina, scoring his only goal in the 3-2 win over Nigeria in their final group game at the World Cup.

His last appearance was in the final, which Argentina lost 1-0 in extra time to Germany.

After protracted negotiations, in which the 24-year-old defender refused to train with Sporting and United winger Nani moved the other way on loan, Rojo said he was glad to finally meet his new team mates.

“Thank you for the warm welcome, I’m very happy to be here at the biggest club in the world," he explained.

"I’m very pleased to be here, and I’ll do the best I can for the club. The transfer was a bit of a long and complicated process, but the most important thing is that I am here now, and I’m very happy."

Rojo is yet to obtain a world permit so will be unavailable for United's league visit to Sunderland on Sunday.

