Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has apologised to his team mates after being sent off against West Ham United during Saturday's Premier League match following a rash challenge on Stewart Downing.
"It was probably the right decision," Rooney was quoted as saying on the BBC website. "Of course I did (apologise)."
Rooney, who said he would not appeal the decision, will be unavailable for his club until the derby against Manchester City on Nov. 2 as he received an automatic three-match ban for the dismissal.
Rooney's challenge was described as "crazy and irresponsible" by West Ham manager Sam Allardyce while Manchester United's Louis van Gaal backed referee Lee Mason's decision.
"I saw the West Ham player making a counter-attack and I tried to break-up the play, but I just misjudged it," Rooney said.
"I am just grateful that the lads were able to hold on."
Rooney's team sealed a 2-1 win despite playing the last 30 minutes with 10 men.
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.