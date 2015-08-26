Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney ended his long goal drought with a hat-trick in their 4-0 Champions League qualifying rout of Club Bruges on Wednesday.
The England captain had not scored since a Premier League game against Aston Villa in April, a run of 10 matches and 878 minutes without finding the net.
Rooney netted his first goal of the season after 20 minutes with a neat finish, running on to a clever through ball from Memphis Depay.
He doubled the lead four minutes after halftime following a flowing move and grabbed his third just before the hour in Belgium courtesy of a cute pass from Juan Mata.
Ander Herrera added a fourth goal as United, 3-1 up after the first leg, eased through to the group stage of Europe's premier club competition 7-1 on aggregate.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Greg Stutchbury and Pritha Sarkar)