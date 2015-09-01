Monaco's Anthony Martial (R) challenges Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva during their Ligue 1 soccer match against Monaco at Louis II stadium in Monaco August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney did not have the faintest idea who Anthony Martial was when the Monaco forward was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this week, according to team mate Morgan Schneiderlin.

News of United's reported 36 million pound ($55 million) bid for the 19-year-old Frenchman broke as the squad were flying back to Manchester after their 2-1 defeat to Swansea on Sunday and the England captain approached Schneiderlin to get the low-down on the club's rumoured target.

"On the plane, Wayne Rooney came to speak to me and asked me who Martial was, because the English press had started to speak," France international midfielder Schneiderlin was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I told him he's a great player with great potential, who has played some good matches with Monaco last season and the beginning of this.

"I told him he is technical and powerful. A little like Thierry Henry, even if it's the press who are making that comparison," Schneiderlin added.

($1 = 0.6519 pounds)

