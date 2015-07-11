Factbox on Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who has agreed to join Premier League club Manchester United after 13 seasons with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich:

* Born Aug. 1, 1984 in Kolbermoor, Bavaria.

BAYERN

* Joins Bayern's academy in July 1998 and after successful stints in various youth sides makes his first-team debut as a second-half substitute in a Champions League match against Lens in November 2002.

* Makes first Bundesliga appearance the following month, against VfB Stuttgart, and Bayern go on to win the 2002-03 title, the first of eight for Schweinsteiger.

* Pulls on the captain's armband for the first time in a Bundesliga match against Stuttgart in April 2008.

* Breaks his collarbone in a Champions League match against Napoli in November 2011 and is ruled out until the New Year.

* Wins the 2013 German Footballer of the Year award after Bayern claim a treble of Champions League and German league and Cup titles.

* Schweinsteiger's 2013-14 season is disrupted by injury as Bayern win another German league and Cup double but fail to successfully defend their European crown when they are hammered by Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

* Bayern win the Bundesliga title again in 2014-15 but they are knocked out of the Cup by Borussia Dortmund and are beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

* Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells a news conference Schweinsteiger is leaving for United "to do something new at the end of his career".

GERMANY

* Makes international debut in June 2004 in a 2-0 defeat by Hungary in Kaiserslautern.

* Plays in his first major tournament at Euro 2004 as Germany are eliminated in the group stage.

* Stars in Juergen Klinsmann's side as hosts Germany reach the 2006 World Cup semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Italy after extra time.

* Scores twice in a 3-1 win over Portugal in the third-place playoff game in Stuttgart.

* Schweinsteiger and his team mates suffer more heartache as they lose 1-0 to Spain in the Euro 2008 final.

* Spain beat Germany again at the World Cup this time in South Africa, Carles Puyol's header securing a 1-0 victory in the semi-final in Durban.

* After Germany are eliminated by Italy in the Euro 2012 semi-finals, Schweinsteiger finally gets his hands on a major international trophy two years later in Brazil with a 1-0 World Cup final success against Argentina.

* Following the international retirement of Bayern team mate Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger takes over as Germany captain.

