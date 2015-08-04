Manchester United's Bastian Schweinsteiger (L) speaks to the media as teammate Matteo Darmian looks on after they and Morgan Schneiderlin (unseen) were introduced as the club's new signings at a news conference in Bellevue, Washington July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has cast a doubt on Manchester United's new midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger by saying his former player was never fully fit during the last three seasons.

Guardiola said the 31-year-old Schweinsteiger can only be a success at the Premier League club if he can shake off his injury problems.

"When he does not have injury problems, I am completely convinced he will do very well at Manchester United," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the British media. "He is a top, top player.

"Unfortunately, during the last three years he was never in good condition. He is going to play really good there (at United). I really hope that is going to happen."

German World Cup winner Schweinsteiger, who has been plagued by ankle and knee injuries throughout his career, spent 17 years at Bayern before joining United in the summer.

Guardiola, however, had words of praise for Spain international Pedro, who has been heavily linked with a move to United, calling him one of the "best" players.

"He is one of the best players you can imagine," said Guardiola, who worked with the forward when he managed Barcelona.

"He's won the European Cup, the Champions League and played millions of games for Barcelona.

"He can play in any team in the world, but I don't know the situation right now. He's a great player."

(Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)