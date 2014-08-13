Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Manchester United's Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season and could be sidelined for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on the Wednesday.
The 19-year-old left back, who arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in June for around 30 million pounds, is yet to make his competitive debut for United.
Shaw, a member of England's World Cup squad who earned his third cap in the goalless draw against Costa Rica, missed United's final pre-season friendly against Valencia on Tuesday.
He faces a wait of up to a month to make his first start and new United manager Louis van Gaal has a selection headache following the departure of experienced left back Patrice Evra to Juventus.
United kick off the Premier League season against Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.