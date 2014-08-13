Manchester United defenseman Luke Shaw (28) kicks the ball over Inter Milan defenseman Andrea Ranocchia (23) in the second half at FedEx Field. Manchester United beat Inter Milan 5-3 on penalty kicks. Jul 29, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Manchester United's Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season and could be sidelined for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on the Wednesday.

The 19-year-old left back, who arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in June for around 30 million pounds, is yet to make his competitive debut for United.

Shaw, a member of England's World Cup squad who earned his third cap in the goalless draw against Costa Rica, missed United's final pre-season friendly against Valencia on Tuesday.

He faces a wait of up to a month to make his first start and new United manager Louis van Gaal has a selection headache following the departure of experienced left back Patrice Evra to Juventus.

United kick off the Premier League season against Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)