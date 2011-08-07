Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (C) warms up with team mates during a soccer training session at Old Trafford in Manchester, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Manchester United have declined to be drawn on a report the controlling Glazer family are planning to sell as much as a 25 percent stake in the English club on the market.

The Sunday Mirror quoted an unnamed banking source as saying the proposal was being considered by the owners in order to clear some debt.

"We don't comment on speculation," a spokesman for the Premier League winners and last term's Champions League runners-up said.

The American Glazers have been unpopular with many fans since buying the club and taking it off the stock market in 2005 with supporters saying they were uncomfortable with the levels of debt despite continued on-field success.

