LONDON Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes has signed an 18-month contract with Manchester United, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Nou Camp at the end of last season and has not played since tearing his cruciate knee ligaments in March.

Valdes, who has joined United as back-up to compatriot David De Gea and has been training with the club since October, came through the Barcelona youth system and won 21 major titles with them including three Champions League trophies.

"Victor is a very experienced goalkeeper and his record speaks for itself," said United manager Louis van Gaal on the club website.

"I have said on many occasions that Manchester United will always be interested in the best players.

"Victor has remained very professional throughout his rehabilitation from injury and has been very impressive during his training sessions with the first team over the past weeks," added Van Gaal.

"He joins the club as the number two goalkeeper and is a great addition to the first team."

Valdes' arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with a purple patch for number one De Gea whose superb form has been a catalyst for United surging up the table to third, unbeaten in 10 league games.

"I worked with Louis van Gaal during my time at Barcelona and to have the opportunity to work with him here at Manchester United is a dream come true," said Valdes who has an option to extend his deal by a further year.

