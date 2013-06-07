Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MANCHESTER, England Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign promising young defender Guillermo Varela from Uruguay's Club Atletico Penarol, the Premier League champions said on Friday.
The 20-year-old Uruguayan, who joins for an undisclosed fee, is the first signing under new manager David Moyes who has taken over from retired Alex Ferguson.
"Guillermo will immediately join up with the Uruguay Under-20 squad for the upcoming FIFA Under 20 World Championships in Turkey," United said in a statement on their website (www.manutd.com).
Varela, who has been training with the United first team in recent weeks, is a full-back who plays on the right flank.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.