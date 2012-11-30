Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic could return to action for next week's Champions League clash against CFR Cluj after missing more than two months with a knee injury, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.
The Serbia international has not featured for United since their Champions League encounter with Galatasaray on September 19, but returned to training this week.
"Vidic has probably only played about 10/12 games in the last 18 months," Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com).
"He started training during the week and he's done okay. He hasn't been involved in the real competitive part but at least he's back with the rest.
"It would be nice to play him on Wednesday in the Champions League game against Cluj. I wouldn't be adverse to playing him. Good defenders win you the league."
United, who are top of the Premier League with 33 points from their opening 14 games, travel to second-bottom Reading on Saturday.
Paul Scholes is back from suspension for the match, but winger Nani could be out for another four to five weeks with a hamstring injury.
Winger Antonio Valencia will also miss the trip to Reading but should be fit for the derby with Manchester City next week.
"He's (Valencia) got a hip injury, which is painful, but getting better," Ferguson added.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.