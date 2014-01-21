Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic (C) gestures towards referee Phil Dowd (L) after being sent off during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic (C) talks with referee Phil Dowd (2nd R) after being sent off during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has been suspended for three matches after his appeal for wrongful dismissal against Chelsea was rejected, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The Serbian defender was sent off in stoppage time in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Sunday for a clumsy tackle on Eden Hazard.

Vidic's suspension will begin immediately, ruling him out of United's League Cup semi-final second leg against Sunderland on Wednesday and Premier League matches against Cardiff City and Stoke City.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)