Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
LONDON Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal will contest his Football Association charge for comments he made about the referee following the FA Cup match at Cambridge United.
United were held to a 0-0 draw by the fourth-tier side before winning the fourth-round replay 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
"In 30 years as a trainer-coach I have never been charged. I do not think I said something wrong. I said in the press conference before the game that everything is in favour of the underdog," Van Gaal told reporters on Friday.
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.