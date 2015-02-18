Italy-Albania match interrupted after away fans set off firecrackers
PALERMO, Italy Italy's World Cup qualifier at home to Albania was interrupted early in the second half on Friday when visiting fans set off firecrackers.
LONDON Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been warned as to his future conduct following comments he made about the referee after his team's 0-0 FA Cup draw at Cambridge United, the FA said on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old Dutchman said everything had been against Premier League United during the fourth-round match last month against fourth-tier Cambridge, including the referee.
Van Gaal denied the allegation that he was accusing the official of bias, saying had never been punished for criticising a referee in his long and successful managerial career.
United won the replay 3-0 and beat Preston North End 3-1 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
ANKARA Cenk Tosun scored twice in the first 13 minutes as Turkey beat Finland 2-0 in their World Cup Group I qualifier in Antalya on Friday and boost their hopes of qualification for next year's finals.