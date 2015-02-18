Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal applauds their fans as he celebrates at full time at the FA FA Cup Fifth Round match versus Preston North End at Deepdale Feb 16, 2015 Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine Livepic

LONDON Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been warned as to his future conduct following comments he made about the referee after his team's 0-0 FA Cup draw at Cambridge United, the FA said on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Dutchman said everything had been against Premier League United during the fourth-round match last month against fourth-tier Cambridge, including the referee.

Van Gaal denied the allegation that he was accusing the official of bias, saying had never been punished for criticising a referee in his long and successful managerial career.

United won the replay 3-0 and beat Preston North End 3-1 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

