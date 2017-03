Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal reacts during their League Cup soccer match against Milton Keynes Dons at stadiummk in Milton Keynes, north of London August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON British bookmakers reacted to Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 defeat by MK Dons in the Capital One Cup by slashing the odds on manager Louis van Gaal leaving the club.

William Hill, who had been offering 66-1 against the Dutchman becoming the next Premier League manager to go, cut those odds to 12-1 on Wednesday.

Corals, meanwhile, are offering 6-1 against him leaving by the end of his first season in England after United lost for the second time in three matches since he took over with the other match ending in a draw.

"The odds suggest that Manchester United will win nothing and the owners might just cut their losses and rebuild again," said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Meanwhile, former West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Clarke was installed as odds-on favourite to take the vacant manager's job at Crystal Palace.

Media reports said Palace had interviewed Clarke and their former boss Neil Warnock.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)