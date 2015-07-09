Fenerbahce have opened transfer talks with Manchester United over signing Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old joined United from Arsenal for 24 million pounds ($36.92 million) in August 2012 and had an impressive debut season, finishing as the Premier League's top scorer as the Old Trafford side won the title.

But the Dutchman struggled for form and fitness under Louis van Gaal last term and slipped down the pecking order.

“Fenerbahce has begun transfer talks with Robin Van Persie and his club Manchester United,” Fenerbahce announced on their Twitter page.

Van Persie could follow his former United team mate Nani to Fenerbahce after the Portugal winger completed a move to the Turkish club earlier this week.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)