Stoke back Berahino's drug ban comments, says manager Hughes
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
LONDON Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy set a Premier League record when he scored for the 11th successive game with a goal after 24 minutes against Manchester United on Saturday.
Vardy surpasses Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy who scored in 10 consecutive Premier League games for United in 2003.
Liverpool is under investigation by the Premier League over allegations it breached rules governing the transfer of youth players in a failed attempt to recruit a schoolboy from Stoke City, according to reports in the British media.