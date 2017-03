Sunderland's Santiago Vergini challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Sunderland defender Santiago Vergini has joined Spanish La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer, the Premier League club reported on their website (www.safc.com) on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Argentine, who moved to England in 2014 from Estudiantes, made 51 appearances in 18 months for the Premier League side.

