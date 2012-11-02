Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic is likely to be out of action until Christmas, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

"I think we're talking around December for Vidic, maybe around Christmas time," Ferguson told the club's television channel.

The 30-year-old defender missed half of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, but after playing in United's first four Premier League matches of the current campaign, suffered a new injury to the same knee that required surgery in September.

The Serbia international was initially expected to be out until late November, but that has been extended another month.

