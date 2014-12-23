Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has won his appeal against the red card he received during the Premier League match against Manchester United, the FA said on Tuesday.

Agbonlahor was sent off for a late challenge on Ashley Young during the 1-1 draw at Villa Park on Saturday.

"Gabriel Agbonlahor will be available for Aston Villa’s Boxing Day fixture with Swansea after an FA Regulatory Commission upheld his claim of wrongful dismissal," the ruling body said in a statement on its website.

