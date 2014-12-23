LONDON Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has won his appeal against the red card he received during the Premier League match against Manchester United, the FA said on Tuesday.
Agbonlahor was sent off for a late challenge on Ashley Young during the 1-1 draw at Villa Park on Saturday.
"Gabriel Agbonlahor will be available for Aston Villa’s Boxing Day fixture with Swansea after an FA Regulatory Commission upheld his claim of wrongful dismissal," the ruling body said in a statement on its website.
