Aston Villa's Darren Bent reacts during their English League Cup semi-final soccer match against Bradford City in Bradford, northern England, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has joined Championship (second tier) side Derby County on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old former England international, one of only 24 players to score more than 100 Premier League goals, has been on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion for the last month.

Bent, who played 13 times for England from 2006-11, started his career with Ipswich Town before moving on to Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

He joined Villa for a club-record fee of 18 million pounds ($27.7 million) in January 2011 but spent last season on loan at Fulham.

