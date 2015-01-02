Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
LONDON Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has joined Championship (second tier) side Derby County on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 30-year-old former England international, one of only 24 players to score more than 100 Premier League goals, has been on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion for the last month.
Bent, who played 13 times for England from 2006-11, started his career with Ipswich Town before moving on to Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.
He joined Villa for a club-record fee of 18 million pounds ($27.7 million) in January 2011 but spent last season on loan at Fulham.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.