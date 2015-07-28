LONDON Jose Angel Crespo has become Aston Villa's seventh close-season signing after sealing a move from relegated La Liga side Cordoba, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal to join Villa, who finished one place above the relegation zone last season following manager Tim Sherwood's appointment in February.

Villa's other new faces include Scott Sinclair and Micah Richards from Manchester City, Idrissa Gueye from Lille and Jordan Ayew from Lorient.

"Jose is a player who has been on our radar for some time and we're really pleased to secure his signature," Sherwood told Aston Villa's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"He is an experienced player who has played in La Liga and Serie A -- two of the strongest leagues in the world -- and from speaking to him, I know he can't wait to play for Aston Villa."

Crespo, who has been capped by Spain at under-21 level, previously played for Sevilla and Racing Santander in Spain and Padova, Bologna and Verona in Italy.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton; editing by Toby Davis)