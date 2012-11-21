LONDON Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined 8,000 pounds after a breach of FA rules following his team's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

"It relates to language and/or behaviour amounting to improper conduct following his side's game at Manchester City on 17 November 2012," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Wednesday.

"Lambert accepted the standard penalty for the charge and will now serve a one-match touchline ban to commence with immediate effect."

Aston Villa, who are 18th in the Premier League with nine points from 12 games, host Arsenal on Saturday.

