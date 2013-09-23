Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
Aston Villa's in-form striker Christian Benteke will miss the League Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur with a hip injury, the Premier League club said on the eve of Tuesday's game.
The Belgian, one of the joint top scorers in the Premier League this season with four goals, heads a list of Villa players carrying knocks as they prepare to host Spurs in the third round at Villa Park.
"We are waiting for the scan today and then waiting for the results so we will just have to wait and see (how long he will be out for)," manager Paul Lambert said on the club website.
Benteke was forced out of Saturday's 1-0 win at Norwich City with a hip flexor problem and is just the latest name on a growing injury list.
Ashley Westwood, Antonio Luna, Gary Gardner and Chris Herd are carrying injuries, while Lambert said Gabriel Agbonlahor, Fabian Delph and Ciaran Clark had played through the pain barrier in the victory at Carrow Road.
"I've got to make changes for tomorrow, that's for sure, because I've got a lot of injuries at the minute and Saturday's (game against Manchester City) is massive for us as well," Lambert said.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by)
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.