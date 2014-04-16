Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Aston Villa owner Randy Lerner praised manager Paul Lambert on Wednesday for the way he has handled the "unexpected issues" which led to the suspensions of assistant manager Ian Culverhouse and head of football operations Gary Karsa.

Culverhouse and Karsa were suspended by the Premier League club on Tuesday pending an internal investigation and the reasons have not been revealed.

"Our manager has been faced with some unexpected issues that could have very easily set the club back," Lerner said in a statement on the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"In watching him handle matters, I've seen total loyalty and commitment to Aston Villa."

Development coach Gordon Cowans and reserve goalkeeper Shay Given will assist Lambert temporarily and Lerner thanked them for filling the roles.

"Gordon, a Villa man through and through, has repeatedly stepped up to support the club regardless of the task," added Lerner.

"Shay, too, has been unhesitating in answering the manager's call. I couldn't ask for more from people who are up for this challenge and the very real obstacles we have to overcome."

Villa, who are 14th in the Premier League, have lost their last four matches and host Southampton on Saturday.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)