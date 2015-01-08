LONDON Aston Villa's Dutch international defender Ron Vlaar has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, the Premier League team said on Thursday.
"There's a little bit of meniscus damage there but it's not as bad as we thought," manager Paul Lambert told the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).
Vlaar suffered the injury early in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Jan. 1.
Villa, in 12th place on 22 points, face a Midlands derby at bottom club Leicester City on Saturday.
