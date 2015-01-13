Elche's Carles Gil (R) and Barcelona's Alexis Sanchez fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Mart?nez Valero stadium in Elche, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

LONDON Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert hopes the signing of Spanish midfielder Carles Gil from Valencia on Tuesday can help spark some life into his shot-shy team.

A miserly haul of 11 goals in 21 Premier League games, the worst tally in England's top four divisions, has left the Midlands club flirting with the bottom three and some fans calling for Lambert to be sacked.

"We've been on the lookout for a creative player and he will certainly bring that extra element to the side," Lambert told the club's website on Tuesday after the deal was confirmed.

"He's only 22 years of age but he will come here and give us something I don't think we have at the moment.

"He can create chances and get those chances put away. He has a lot to offer and I know we can get the best out of him."

Gil, a Spain under 21 international, has signed a four and half year contract with Villa who are three points above the bottom three having failed to hit the net in their last four league matches.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)