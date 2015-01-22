Leicester City and Aston Villa players tussle during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Aston Villa's total fines for poor discipline this season have topped 100,000 pounds ($151,900) after the Premier League club were punished for a fracas against Leicester City on Thursday.

The FA said Villa had been fined 60,000 pounds for the behaviour of players and club officials during and after a 1-0 league defeat by Leicester City earlier this month.

Villa had Ciaran Clark sent off while Leicester, who were fined 20,000 pounds for their part in the incidents, had Matty James dismissed.

The Midlands club were fined 20,000 and 30,000 pounds earlier this season for failing to control their players in games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively.

($1 = 0.6582 British Pounds)

