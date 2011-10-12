Bournemouth boss Howe's ability not in doubt, says Cook
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has defended the Midlands club's radical decision to make players live closer to the training ground for health reasons.
Millionaire footballers often live hundreds of kilometres from their team bases given that they move clubs so frequently and sometimes want to stay with family or in a city they know.
"We want them within a hour of the training ground," the Birmingham club's boss told the Premier League website (www.premierleague.com) Wednesday.
"If you are going to travel over an hour to two hours in the morning in heavy traffic, that's stressful."
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.