Birmingham City manager Alex McLeish (C) gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has defended the Midlands club's radical decision to make players live closer to the training ground for health reasons.

Millionaire footballers often live hundreds of kilometres from their team bases given that they move clubs so frequently and sometimes want to stay with family or in a city they know.

"We want them within a hour of the training ground," the Birmingham club's boss told the Premier League website (www.premierleague.com) Wednesday.

"If you are going to travel over an hour to two hours in the morning in heavy traffic, that's stressful."

(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)