Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood feels forward Rudy Gestede will prove a "nightmare" for defenders after his new signing scored on his competitive debut in his side's 1-0 win against Premier League new boys Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sherwood believes the well-built Gestede, who stands tall at six foot four inches (1.93 metres), will only improve in the coming years.

"I've talked to a lot of players who have played with him and people who have coached him," the 46-year-old Sherwood told the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"They all said the same thing -- that he's got an outstanding work ethic and that he wants to develop.

"Rudy is going to be a nightmare for a lot of defenders. He has a very, very good mentality. He has an excellent training work ethic, fantastic.

"He's still a young man. He will be a great asset for us."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager feels it was up to his team to help the forward realise his potential.

"It's up to us to try and create those chances for him. He'll be a handful for everyone," Sherwood added about Gestede who they signed from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

"With his heading, it's not only his jump. It's his accuracy too. He throws his whole body at it.

"Defenders invariably want to get out the way. It's like a moving car, you don't just stand there -- you want to move out the way when it's coming at 30mph."

A 72nd-minute winner from Gestede ruined Bournemouth's big day and ensured there was no fairytale start to their first season in the top flight.

"He throws himself at it. He's brave. But he's more than a battering ram. His hold-up play is good, his movement is good and he knows his limitations," Sherwood said.

"He wants us to get the ball out wide and then get himself into the box. If the boys deliver crosses he will eat them up."

Aston Villa next host Manchester United on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)