Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON England forward Theo Walcott has been ruled out of their World Cup qualifier in Poland on Tuesday with a chest injury, the FA said on Saturday.
Walcott was clattered by San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini five minutes into England's 5-0 Group H victory at Wembley on Friday and spent the night in a London hospital under observation.
"He was monitored overnight as a precaution and following scan results today will return to his club (Arsenal) for further treatment," a statement said.
England coach Roy Hodgson was critical of Simoncini's clumsy challenge which flattened Walcott, suggesting the keeper should have been sent off for the tackle.
"I think if I describe it as a reckless challenge I am being very kind," Hodgson told reporters after the win had put England three points clear at the top of the group with seven points.
"It was a very fierce challenge. I don't believe for one minute there was any malice when he went for the ball but it was a very bad challenge."
Walcott's absence will be a blow to England as they prepare for what will be a much tougher assignment in Warsaw.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.