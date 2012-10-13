England's Theo Walcott walks off the pitch injured after colliding with San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON England forward Theo Walcott has been ruled out of their World Cup qualifier in Poland on Tuesday with a chest injury, the FA said on Saturday.

Walcott was clattered by San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini five minutes into England's 5-0 Group H victory at Wembley on Friday and spent the night in a London hospital under observation.

"He was monitored overnight as a precaution and following scan results today will return to his club (Arsenal) for further treatment," a statement said.

England coach Roy Hodgson was critical of Simoncini's clumsy challenge which flattened Walcott, suggesting the keeper should have been sent off for the tackle.

"I think if I describe it as a reckless challenge I am being very kind," Hodgson told reporters after the win had put England three points clear at the top of the group with seven points.

"It was a very fierce challenge. I don't believe for one minute there was any malice when he went for the ball but it was a very bad challenge."

Walcott's absence will be a blow to England as they prepare for what will be a much tougher assignment in Warsaw.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)