Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker prepares to take a throw-in against Everton during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON England defender Kyle Walker has been ruled out of this week's friendlies against Ireland and Brazil due to injury, the Football Association said on its website on Monday.

Walker has returned to his club Tottenham Hotspur and will not be replaced in the squad for the matches against Ireland at Wembley on Wednesday and in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley also withdrew from Roy Hodgson's squad over the weekend due to a calf injury.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)