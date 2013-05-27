Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON England defender Kyle Walker has been ruled out of this week's friendlies against Ireland and Brazil due to injury, the Football Association said on its website on Monday.
Walker has returned to his club Tottenham Hotspur and will not be replaced in the squad for the matches against Ireland at Wembley on Wednesday and in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley also withdrew from Roy Hodgson's squad over the weekend due to a calf injury.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.