Watford's Odion Ighalo poses with the Barclays Player of the Month award for December

Striker Odion Ighalo was named the Premier League's player of the month for December and Quique Sanchez Flores bagged the managerial award to give Watford a notable double.

The Hornets, who are 10th in the table, suffered one defeat, by Tottenham Hotspur, in five games last month, beating Norwich City 2-0 and Liverpool 3-0 at home, Sunderland 1-0 away and drawing 2-2 with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ighalo struck five times for the Hornets, with a brace against Liverpool and goals against Norwich, Sunderland and Tottenham.

The Nigeria international will seek to add to his tally of 14 goals this season when Watford travel to fourth-bottom Swansea City on Monday.

