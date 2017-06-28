Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray
French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.
Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club till June 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old has made 84 appearance for the club since joining from Blackpool in 2014.
Cathcart struggled with a hernia injury and featured in only 15 league games last season but new Watford manager Marco Silva, who replaced Walter Mazzarri last month, opted to tie down the long-term future of one of his most experience players.
Watford also signed midfielder Will Hughes from Championship side Derby County last weekend as Silva prepares his side before they host Liverpool in the opening league fixture at Vicarage Road on August 12.
Katie Ledecky claimed another national title in another year's best time in winning the 200 metres freestyle at the USA Swimming national championships on Wednesday.
John McEnroe on Wednesday said he regretted recently saying Serena Williams would be ranked "like 700 in the world" if she had to play on the men's circuit and said he was surprised by the controversy his comments ignited.