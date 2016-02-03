LONDON Feb 3 Watford 0 Chelsea 0

Watford put the brakes on Chelsea's resurgence by holding the champions to a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Chelsea, who remain unbeaten since Guus Hiddink took over from Jose Mourinho in December, were unable to find a way through a rock-solid Watford rearguard, with the hosts creating the better opportunities on a night of few chances.

Watford's Odion Ighalo passed up the best opening in the first half when he misjudged the flight of a cross and completely fluffed a header when three metres from goal.

Diego Costa flashed a first-half shot wide and had a late header superbly saved by Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes, who also reacted quickly to parry an effort from Branislav Ivanovic as Chelsea applied late pressure.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)