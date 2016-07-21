Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Watford have signed Ivory Coast right back Brice Dja Djedje from Olympique de Marseille on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
No financial terms were disclosed but British media said the fee was about two million pounds.
The 25-year-old began his career at Evian Thonon Gaillard in 2011 before moving to Marseille in January 2014. He made 23 appearances last season.
He is Watford's fifth signing of the close season, following strikers Jerome Sinclair and Isaac Success, Belgian Christian Kabasele and fellow defender Colombian Juan Camilo Zuniga.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.