Football Soccer - Watford v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 9/4/16Watford's Etienne Capoue goes off injured

Football Soccer - Watford v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 9/4/16Everton's John Stones in action with Watford's Miguel Britos

Football Soccer - Watford v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 9/4/16Jose Holebas celebrates scoring the first goal for Watford

Two sides who could be forgiven for casting half an eye on their forthcoming FA Cup semi-final dates fought out a draw on Saturday -- but Romelu Lukaku could easily have won it for Everton near the death.

An undistinguished first half was suddenly enlivened by two goals in stoppage time, with James McCarthy stealing the ball from a careless Miguel Britos and finishing coolly for Everton.

Then Watford went down the other end, won a corner and took advantage of slack Everton defending as Jose Holebas headed home at the back post.

In the dying minutes, the prolific Lukaku had two fine opportunities to snatch the points but hit the bar with his best chance, leaving more pressure on Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was greeted by one banner from fans demanding "Martinez Out".

