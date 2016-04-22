Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores has told the club's hierarchy it should value his work amid growing speculation over the Spaniard's future at Vicarage Road.

Flores has led Watford to an FA Cup semi-final date with Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday and has secured relative safety in the Premier League, as they sit 12th, 11 points ahead of the relegation zone with just four games left.

However, a run of just two wins from their last 11 league games has raised questions over whether Flores is the right man to lead the club to a sustained period of success in England's top-flight.

"I'm happy and I feel good. My future does not depend on one thing. We will see what happens. I'm happy with everyone around me but it's important how people in the club value your work," Flores told British media.

"I appreciate a lot what we are doing; keeping Watford in the Premier League was important and I appreciate a lot that Watford is in the FA Cup semi-final. But it's necessary that people working around me appreciate the same. If not we have different views."

