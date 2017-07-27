FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watford goalkeeper Gomes signs new two-year deal
July 27, 2017 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

Watford goalkeeper Gomes signs new two-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Viktoria Plzen vs Watford - Pre Season Friendly - Worgl, Austria - July 18, 2017 Watford's Heurelho GomesDominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2019, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, joined Watford from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and has featured in every league game over the past two campaigns, winning the club's Players' Player award for two consecutive seasons.

Watford will face Championship side Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

