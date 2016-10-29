Britain Football Soccer - Watford v Hull City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 29/10/16Hull City's Michael Dawson applauds fans after the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists,...

Oct 29 Hull City's dismal run of results continued as they went down 1-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with defender Michael Dawson put the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute to give the home side victory.

Hull, who were recently hammered 6-1 by Bournemouth, looked like they still had not solved their defensive problems as Watford defender Younes Kaboul saw his early header from a corner come crashing back off the crossbar.

Watford winger Nordin Amrabat tormented the visitors throughout but after Kaboul's early chance the Tigers managed to raise their game and looked much more compact and robust than they have done in recent weeks.

Dawson unluckily turned Daryl Janmaat's cross into his own net and though Curtis Davies had a great chance to equalise with a stoppage-time header, it went wide and Mike Phelan's side left the field empty-handed again.

