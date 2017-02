Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has signed a new five-year deal with Watford that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team said on their Twitter account on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Italians Udinese in 2014, scored 17 goals last season as Watford finished 13th in the table and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

Walter Mazzarri's men start the new league campaign with a trip to Southampton on Saturday.

