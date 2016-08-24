West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Watford have signed Netherlands defender Daryl Janmaat from Newcastle United on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Although no financial details were disclosed, British media reported that Watford paid a fee of around 7 million pounds to acquire the right back.
"Netherlands international Daryl Janmaat has joined the Hornets in a permanent transfer from Newcastle United, Watford FC is pleased to confirm," Watford said in a statement on its website.
"The 27-year-old, who plays in the right wing-back position, has signed a four-year contract at Vicarage Road."
Janmaat, who has 27 caps for his country, made 32 league appearances last season but could not help Newcastle avoid relegation from England's top flight.
Watford, who have started their league campaign with one point from the opening two games, host Arsenal on Saturday.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.