Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
LONDON Watford have signed Belgian defender Christian Kabasele from Genk for 8.3 million pounds ($11 million), the Premier League club said on Friday.
Striker Troy Deeney, linked in British media reports with a move to champions Leicester City, has signed a new five-year contract at Vicarage Road.
Kabasele, a 25-year-old centre half born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has agreed a five-year contract.
The Belgian is the second player to join Watford this week following the signing of 19-year-old striker Jerome Sinclair from Liverpool.
British media reported that Granada forward Isaac Success is also poised to move to Watford.
The arrival of Success could see the departure of Odion Ighalo who joined Watford from Granada in 2014.
British media reported that Ighalo could be on his way to China following a 37.5 million-pound($50 million) bid from Shanghai SIPG.
Watford defender Gabriele Angella has returned to Udinese.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Arsenal's clash against London rivals Chelsea is the north London side's last chance to stop the Premier League leaders from running away with the title, former France winger Robert Pires has said.