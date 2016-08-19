Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Watford have signed midfielder Roberto Pereyra from Italian champions Juventus and defender Younes Kaboul from Premier League rivals Sunderland, the club said on Friday.
Kaboul has agreed a three-year contract while Pereyra has joined on a five-year deal.
No financial details were disclosed but media reports said Juve received a fee of 12.9 million pounds ($16.86 million) for Pereyra.
The 25-year-old, who featured in the 2015 Champions League final defeat by Barcelona, scored six goals in 68 matches for Juve and helped them secure back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup trophies in the last two seasons.
Sunderland announced on Thursday that they had accepted a bid from Watford after Kaboul expressed a desire to leave, citing personal reasons.
The 30-year-old, who left Tottenham Hotspur a year ago, made 23 league appearances for the north-east club last season and helped them avoid relegation by finishing fourth from bottom.
"I'm very happy ... to be a part of Watford Football Club and I'm looking forward to the season," Kaboul said after completing the move.
"I can see it's a family club, there are some good players here and I'm very confident."
Watford, who began the new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend, host Chelsea on Saturday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.