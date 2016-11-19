WATFORD 2 LEICESTER CITY 1

Roberto Pereyra scored a spectacular goal after setting up Watford's first-minute opener to secure a 2-1 win over champions Leicester City in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday.

The outcome left Leicester in 14th position on 12 points from as many games, only two above the relegation zone, as their poor away form continued with a fifth defeat in six games.

Fans had barely settled in their seats at Vicarage Road when Argentine forward Pereyra delivered an inch-perfect cross for Troy Deeney to head into path of Etienne Capoue, who scored with a bouncing volley from 12 metres.

Watford continued to press forward relentlessly and livewire Pereyra doubled the lead in the 12th minute when he curled a delightful shot from the edge of the penalty area into the far corner. Riyad Mahrez pulled one back for the visitors with a penalty three minutes later.

