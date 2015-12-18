Juergen Klopp could lead Liverpool all the way to the Premier League title this season thanks to the bond that the German manager is building between the team and the fans, full-back Nathaniel Clyne has said.

Liverpool, 10th in the table and 11 points off the pace set by leaders Leicester City, have stumbled over the past two weekends, with a 2-0 defeat away at Newcastle United followed by Sunday's 2-2 home draw with West Bromwich Albion.

They needed a last-gasp equaliser to secure a point against the Baggies with Klopp and his team conducting on-field celebrations in front of the Kop after the game, rekindling memories of the bond between players and fans that marked his time at Borussia Dortmund.

"We didn't know it was going to happen and it took me by surprise," Clyne told the Daily Telegraph ahead of his team's visit to seventh-placed Watford on Sunday.

"We were under the cosh and in the last minute we equalised. It was a good moment for us. The manager said it was the best crowd since he has been at the club and he was giving something back to them.

"What we did there showed we could get the crowd more motivated by doing that salute. Liverpool has a big atmosphere and we know if we get that crowd going it makes us play better.

"Can we win the title? Yeah, it's a possibility.

"Our target is definitely to get into the top four and we are in all the cup competitions.

"We are doing really well. The league is unpredictable. It keeps everyone excited, not knowing what is going to happen."

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)